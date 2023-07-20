Family displaced after Longview house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A family has been displaced following a house fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, on Monday, around 4:30 p.m., crews responded to 102 Tracy Lynn for a reported residential structure fire.

"When crews arrived they reported fire and smoke coming from the roof eaves indicating fire had extended into the attic," the LFD said. "Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which had originated in the laundry room, but not before an estimated $42,000 in damage was done. Because of the fire, two adults and three children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross."

The cause of the fire was found to be an electrical receptacle for the clothes dryer.