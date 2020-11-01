VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An argument escalated to a shooting Thursday morning in Van Zandt County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m., a verbal disturbance began on County Road 3840 in the Rolling Oaks area over alleged stolen property.

The three individuals involved each retrieved weapons from in their homes and began exchanging gunfire.

A 911 caller alerted the sheriff’s Office at about 09:26 a.m. when the first shots were fired.

When deputies arrived on scene, one suspect had left the scene in a vehicle and the father and son ran off and were apprehended a short time later in the Rolling Oaks subdivision.

Deputies made contact with the first subject, who left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, by phone and then in person later in the day. The first subject fully cooperated with investigators.

The father and son were booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a variety of charges. Deputies are in the process of obtaining a warrant for the first subject.

Deputies says all three suspects are convicted felons. The initial investigation indicates that all three suspects were illegally in possession of the firearms.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Officials say appropriate enforcement action is being taken.