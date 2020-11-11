District 10-6A approves new football schedule

After this Friday, there will be no more Friday night lights as the district games will be played on a Thursday, a Wednesday, a Monday and ending on a Saturday.

TYLER, Texas — The year of 2020 is all about adjusting on the fly due to COVID-19. District 10-6A football had to do just that.

The 10-6A District Executive Committee met on Wednesday and approved drastic changes to the remainder of the 10-6A schedule. After this Friday, there will be no more Friday night lights as the district games will be played on a Thursday, a Wednesday, a Monday and ending on a Saturday.

Tyler Legacy will still play Mesquite Horn on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The remainder of the district schedule will also remain the same except the North Mesquite at Mesquite game has been postponed.

