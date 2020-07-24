DISTRICT: 3 additional employees at Henderson ISD test positive for COVID-19

Henderson ISD will continue to do screenings on employees, facility sanitation efforts and mandated social distancing.

According to Henderson ISD, three employees who work at the central administration office and have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the employees, one was last in the administration building on July 21 and the other on July 23. Both developed symptoms prior to testing. The third employee, who has remained asymptomatic, last had contact with other staff members on July 23 at the middle school campus.

The district says these employees were screened for symptoms before entering the building and wore face-covering during the day.

"We have attempted to notify all district employees who had contact with these employees and have encouraged them to continue to monitor their own health, follow the CDC guidelines and contact a physician if symptoms appear," the district said.

The district says cleaning service have deeply cleaned the building and the workspace of the employees.