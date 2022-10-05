Upshur County district attorney removes himself from judge's DWI case

Upshur County DA says he worked closely with the judge in the 115th District Court.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County District Attorney Billy W. Byrd has announced that he will not take any part in the prosecution of the district judge, who was charged with a DWI.

According to a press release issued by Byrd, he filed a motion on Sept. 14 with the administrative judge, Alfonso Charles, asking to be rescued from the case and the charging decisions.

"Our citizens need to know that their business is being handled professionally and that the pursuit of justice is always our goal," Byrd said. "Removing any potential conflicts or appearance of impropriety was the only way to proceed forward."