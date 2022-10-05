x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Upshur County district attorney removes himself from judge's DWI case

Upshur County DA says he worked closely with the judge in the 115th District Court.

More Videos

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County District Attorney Billy W. Byrd has announced that he will not take any part in the prosecution of the district judge, who was charged with a DWI.

According to a press release issued by Byrd, he filed a motion on Sept. 14 with the administrative judge, Alfonso Charles, asking to be rescued from the case and the charging decisions.

"Our citizens need to know that their business is being handled professionally and that the pursuit of justice is always our goal," Byrd said. "Removing any potential conflicts or appearance of impropriety was the only way to proceed forward."

District Judge Dean Fowler II was arrested on Sept. 10 following a vehicle crash on Hwy. 154, east of Glimer, and released on a $1,500 bond.

RELATED: Upshur County district judge arrested for DWI following crash

RELATED: Upshur County man gets 125 years for abusing young child multiple times

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out