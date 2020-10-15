x
District football game set for Oct. 16 between Spring Hill, Liberty-Eylau canceled due to COVID-19

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon.
LONGVIEW, Texas — Friday night's district matchup between the Spring Hill Panthers and the Liberty-Eylau Leopards has been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to Liberty-Eylau athletics, the cancellation is due to positive COVID-19 cases at Spring Hill.

Liberty-Eylau says all ticket purchases will be refunded.

Next week, Liberty-Eylau is set to take on Gilmer at Jeff Traylor Stadium, while Spring Hill (if healthy) will play host to Pleasant Grove.

