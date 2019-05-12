BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD announced that a four-way stop will be placed at their middle school after one of their buses was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.

RELATED: DISTRICT: Bullard ISD bus involved in minor crash

According to the district's Facebook post, the four-way stop will be placed at the intersection between the middle school parking lot and the intermediate school.

Bullard ISD With the accident earlier this week, we have taken another step to c... reate the safest environment for our students, parents and employees. Effective Monday morning, the intersection between the Middle School and the Intermediate School on the south side of the MS parking lot will be a four-way stop.

The stop signs will take effect Monday morning, Dec. 9.

Bullard ISD says the stop signs will help the buses exit the middle school parking lot safely.

School personnel will be at each side of the intersection Monday to help with the new traffic flow.

Bullard ISD