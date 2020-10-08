DISTRICT: Jefferson High School student tests positive for COVID-19; was last on campus Aug. 8

The district says those who were in contact with the student will be notified by the health department or JISD.

JEFFERSON, Texas — A Jefferson High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the student was last on campus Saturday, August 8.

"We are working closely with the local health department on this matter, and an investigation is underway to identify any individuals who may meet the criteria of having been "in close contact' with the infected individual," the district said in a statement.

The district says those who were in contact with the student will be notified by the health department or JISD.