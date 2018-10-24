KILGORE — An individual made an online threat to Kilgore High School Wednesday morning – police and district officials are investigating and taking precautions to ensure student safety.

The district notified parents of the threat via automated phone calls and emails about 11:40 a.m. Additional police officers are on-campus in addition to school resource officers.

Per school officials, there are no plans to release students as investigators pursue the threat. Numerous parents are picking-up their students from the campus following the morning's developments.

The News Herald has been provided a screenshot of a ‘Snap’ from the social media outlet SnapChat including a picture of the high school and a threat of a shooting. Reportedly, the upload came from a fake account on the platform.

According to a message from KHS Principal Charles Presley, “We received information that there had been a possible threat to KHS. We are working diligently to confirm this and at this point have not been able to confirm the threat,” he wrote in an 11:41 a.m. mass-email. “We will stay on alert throughout the day and take precautionary measures. The central office is aware of this situation as well as Kilgore PD. We are following Kilgore ISD policy to make sure that all students at our campus staff are safe.

"If we receive additional information, we will post this on social media and make additional callouts as necessary.”

An automated Spanish-language phone call about the same time contained similar information, that a threat had been made to the high school and officials were working to contain it.

About noon, interim KISD Superintendent Mike Morrison confirmed a threat had been made and is under investigation.

“We received a threat this morning. We're notifying the parents and we're investigating it and trying to determine all we can about it,” Morrison said, adding police presence had been increased on the campus while the investigation continues.

Morrison also confirmed the threat was only made towards the high school. At this time, he said, there are no plans to release students early.

Parents will be notified of any further developments by the school, Morrison repeated.

