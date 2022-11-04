District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle

Under Tyler ISD protocol, the school was placed under “SHELTER” until the district determined that the vehicle and person weren't on campus.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon.

There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said.

Security and staff were on alert and in shelter, everyone was given an all clear, and Tyler ISD police are handing this issue currently.

In a statement, the district said that around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Tyler ISD Police received information about an unknown vehicle on campus that could have been driven by a person of interest from another state.

Tyler ISD officers responded immediately to find the vehicle and the Tyler Police Department also assisted. Officers determined the person of interest drove the vehicle through the parking lot and back off campus.

