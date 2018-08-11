Tyler, TX — As voting came to a close and results started pouring in across the country one thing quickly became clear: A record number of minorities and women winning their races.

While Texas is sending it's first two Latinas to the house the question arises: With the mass amounts of women on the ballots across the country, where were they in East Texas?

While women were on ballots in East Texas, compared to many other places, it didn't seem like too many of them.

According to Barbara Bass, the first woman to serve as mayor in Tyler, that change is coming.

"We haven't seen as many but we have seen consistently that we do have women running," she said, speaking about how change to the community was already on the way when she ran for mayor.

My primary opponent was another woman so Tyler was going to get a woman mayor regardless.

Bass didn't see the significance of her role until she won the mayoral seat for the first time.

"As I got into the position I started realizing as I was getting out into the community, more about what it meant to the community," and the influence it came with, "I think I certainly paved the way for not just another woman but for guys that didn't look like all the prior mayors," she said.

It wasn't about being a woman, but about bringing in diversity.

"We saw across the nation in local as well as national and statewide elections that you were getting more diversity in the leadership, including more women," Bass said about the 2018 Midterms, "I think it was very diverse in just the choices that we had of just wonderfully, qualified people who were passionate about why they were there, why they wanted to serve, the change that they thought would benefit the country."

Including the 114 women elected this midterm to the House, Senate, and as state Governors.

"Women historically have been a little bit slow and a little bit hesitant about getting engaged," Bass said, "obviously we've had a lot of national issues and initiatives over the last few years that are getting more women to step up and say 'you know I can go out there and make a difference.'"

It's a change that Bass expects to be happening more and more in East Texas.

"I think from the diversity that we've seen in the Tyler community, the growth of diversity in the Tyler community over the last few years, we're going to see more women stepping up and running," she said.

And for the woman who are breaking those barriers and being the "first" in a position Bass has a message for them, "Get in there, open the door, and put a wedge in it, and keep it open, and encourage other people to come in and get involved and see what they can do to be part of the change."

It's important to note, though, for Bass it's not about male, female, black, white, Hispanic… it's about service. She says if you have the passion to serve, serve.

