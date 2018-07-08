VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a woman involved in a recent divorce suit stole a John Deere 4105 tractor her and her husband agreed to sell from its new owner.

According to authorities, the couple planned to share the money from the sold tractor, but the woman was not happy with how her ex-husband handled the sale.

She then went to the Edgewood area and stole the tractor with the loader and implements.

A post on the sheriff office's Facebook page said that the victim of the crime "is an elderly person who had completely paid for the tractor and implements."

The woman who stole the tractor was arrested, but deputies said she is refusing to give them information on the tractor's whereabouts.

After investigating the case, information shows that the tractor was moved to a location closer to a busier roadway in the past month.

They believe the tractor was moved so she could sell it with its implements.

Deputies said that since the woman does not have a truck or tractor, she is unable to move the equipment.

Officials believe she had to have help, and it is "probable" that she lied to whoever was helping her.

Anyone with any information about where the stolen tractor and implements are, can call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, 903-567-4133 extention 473, CID Property Crimes Unit.

