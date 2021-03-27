DMV vehicle title, registration waiver ends April 14

The deadline to renew is April 14.

TEXAS, USA — Don't want to wait until the last minute to renew your vehicle title and registration?



Adam Shavitz with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said, "Once the waiver period ends if you operate a motor vehicle on public roadways without a valid registration, you would be subject to citation by law enforcement."

There are three ways to renew:



Renew Online. This is the most efficient way to renew. Keep in mind that you can only utilize online services up until nine months after your registration expires. This grace period used to only be six months but was extended due to the pandemic. After the nine months, you'll need to use one of the two other options. Mail it in. Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax office. Renew in person. You can visit your county tax accessor's office or if you live in Smith county, you can renew your registration at any of these substations:

Noonday at 15405 Hwy 155 S.

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Closed Noon-1 p.m. Monday- Friday

(903) 590-4824

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Closed Noon-1 p.m. Monday- Friday (903) 590-4824 Lindale at 2616 South Main

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

(903) 590-4899

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday (903) 590-4899 Troup at 313 E. Duval Street

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Closed Noon-1p.m. Monday - Friday

(903) 590-4741

Whichever method you choose, keep in mind that you have to have an up-to-date vehicle inspection in order to renew.

"What happens is your inspection station notates that in the computer system, and then when you go to renew, either online or in-person, that inspection and status will be verified," Shaivitz explained.

The deadline to renew driver licenses is coming up on the same day, April 14.