DO YOU HAVE IT?: 'COVID Fatigue' on the rise; how to cope

TYLER, Texas — We're almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic with no sign of when it will be over. As the caution for safety continues, so does the drag of having to maintain guidelines — leading to "COVID Fatigue."

Mental Health experts like Erin Young, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, say the exhaust is becoming more prevalent, but there are ways to avoid it.

"COVID Fatigue is more specifically focused to all these life changes we've had to make," Young said.

This is our new normal. Making sure we social distance, wear masks and keep our hands clean. A new routine some are wary of.

"We're also trying to keep up with everything and try to have a normal life as we can with months of all these changes it leads to exhaustion," she said.

Coronavirus rates continue to climb each day. Last week, NET Health calculated 494 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Smith County. On Monday, 125 positive cases were reported.

Due to the constant new cases, it's one of the reasons why some believe they are less susceptible to contracting the virus.