DO YOU KNOW HIM? Kilgore police seeking identity of man accused of burglary at nursing home

According to the KPD, the person pictured above is responsible for a burglary at the Arbor Grace Nursing Home on August 10.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary of local nursing home.

According to the KPD, the person pictured above is responsible for a burglary at the Arbor Grace Nursing Home on August 10.

If you have information on this crime, please contact Detective Stephen Goodson at (903) 218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.