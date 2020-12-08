x
DO YOU KNOW HIM? Kilgore police seeking identity of man accused of burglary at nursing home

Credit: Kilgore Police Department

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary of local nursing home.

According to the KPD, the person pictured above is responsible for a burglary at the Arbor Grace Nursing Home on August 10.

If you have information on this crime, please contact Detective Stephen Goodson at (903) 218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com. 

You can also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236-STOP. You may also text anonymous tips to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #2008-0563.