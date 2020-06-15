GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of a suspect in a smash-and-grab at a local convenience store.

According to the GCSO, the burglary occurred at a convenience store on Highway 300 (Gilmer Road) on Sunday night.

The suspect leaves in a older model Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck.

If you recognize this person or have any information on this crime, please contact Investigator Mark Wilson at (903) 236-8408 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)-236-STOP.