GILMER, Texas — Floyd Henderson opened Doc's Famous Hot Links at 204 S. Wood St. in Gilmer after the owner of the former restaurant died in January 1969.

He named it for his father, Floyd Clarence "Doc" Henderson, and ran it for 45 years before selling it to Terry Capps and his daughter, Mesha Capps, so he could retire.

While Doc's is in different hands, the Cappses have kept alive a tradition that marked its 50th anniversary during a celebration Wednesday.

