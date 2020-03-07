DOCS: Hunt Co. files suit against individual with COVID-19 who 'repeatedly and intentionally violated quarantine rules' even after multiple warnings

The county is seeking a judicial order requiring the individual be confined to their home until they test negative for COVID-19.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — Hunt County officials have filed a lawsuit against an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and has "repeatedly and intentionally violated the quarantine rules, and left their homes – even after repeated and clear warnings."

According to the Hunt County Health Department, they have been diligently tracking individual COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

"It has become clear that some people who have contracted COVID-19 are intentionally ignoring quarantine requirements, and returning to work or participating in other activities outside their home – even when they are fully aware that they can spread the virus," officials said.

Initially, Hunt County set aside $25,000 to meet the needs of affected individuals so they would not feel compelled to leave their homes until they recovered from the virus. The Hunt County Commissioners Court recently increased that amount to $50,000, and those funds are being administered by Hunt County Shared Ministries.

"Despite these efforts, some people who have contracted the virus have repeatedly and intentionally violated the quarantine rules, and left their homes – even after repeated and clear warnings that they were not allowed to leave their homes," county leaders said. "This type of behavior is dangerous to the public health by any measure."

On Wednesday, Hunt County filed suit against one infected individual. The county is seeking a judicial order requiring the individual be confined to their home until they test negative for COVID-19.

"The pleading was filed as a sealed pleading due to HIPAA requirements that individuals with COVID-19 not be identified to the public," the county said in a statement.