East Texas ER doctor arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child

Dr. Kauffman was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on $2 million bond.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas doctor is behind bars accused of child sexual assault.

On Monday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested Dr. Karl Kauffman, who serves as an ER physician at several area hospitals.

The CCSO says an ongoing investigation and a search warrant of his home led to two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Dr. Kauffman was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on $2 million bond.  

If convicted, Dr. Kauffman faces life in prison or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years, according to the CCSO.

