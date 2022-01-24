Documents detail investigation into voter fraud case involving Gregg County commissioner

At the time, Shannon Brown was running in the Democratic primary for the Pct. 4 commissioner seat against former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 2018.

During the 2018 Democratic primary, the Gregg County voting office received an application for a ballot by mail from a resident indicating he was disabled.

The man — identified in documents as a city of Longview employee — knew Shannon Brown, who is now the Pct. 4 commissioner, and later told investigators he accepted an offer from Brown to help registering to vote. The man was already registered, but he didn’t have his voter registration card and thought that by completing an application for a ballot by mail, which he said Brown brought him, that he could obtain a new card.

“(The employee) stated that (he) was not disabled and further did not check the ‘disability’ block on the application for ballot by mail,” an investigative document from the Texas Attorney General’s law enforcement division says. “(The employee) stated that neither Shannon Brown nor the woman assisting (the employee) [believed to be Marlena Jackson, who is now married to Brown] mentioned anything about the issue of voting by mail during the discussion. (The employee) admitted that (he) should have read the document before signing the document, but had trusted that Shannon Brown was being fully informative during the discussion.”