Man accused of killing East Texas pastor showed 'bizarre behavior' with his attorneys

Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Marshall, is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Starrville Methodist Church Pastor Mark McWilliams.

TYLER, Texas — In a request for a competency exam, the lawyer for a man accused of killing an East Texas pastor in January said his client often showed “extremely bizarre behavior” during interactions with attorneys.

Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Marshall, is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Starrville Methodist Church Pastor Mark McWilliams on Jan. 3 at the Winona-area church. He also is accused of injuring two others.

On Dec. 13, 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell declared Woolen incompetent to stand trial after a virtual hearing with Woolen’s defense attorney Jeff Haas and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.

The court proceeding addressed findings from Dr. Mitchell H. Dunn. All parties agreed Woolen needed to receive restorative care.

According to a court order from Russell, there could be a "substantial probability" that Woolen will have his competency restored so he can stand trial in the "foreseeable future."