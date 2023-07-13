Warrant: Tyler man stabbed co-worker's husband at nightclub for 'no reason' while heavily intoxicated

Correa started telling the stabbing victim's wife and another female co-worker that they needed to leave because something was going to happen, the affidavit said.

TYLER, Texas — Documents show a Tyler man who evaded arrest in connection with an assault at a Smith County nightclub this past weekend was "extremely intoxicated" when he stabbed his co-worker's husband for "no reason."

Abiel Correa, 61, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for accusations of stabbing Jose Hernandez in the stomach Saturday night at the Flamingo Club, located at 10749 FM 14, just south of Interstate 20. He remains jailed on a $300,000 bond after his arrest Sunday around 4 p.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, the wife of the stabbing victim said she works with Correa and they were at the nightclub to celebrate another co-worker's recent graduation. She said that Correa was very intoxicated at the party and he stabbed her husband for "no reason."

Hernandez's wife said she has worked with Correa for several years and she has never had any problems with him. She also said her husband is not close with Correa and they knew of each other from a past dinner gathering. She had never seen Correa when he was this drunk, the affidavit said.

Correa started telling her and another female co-worker that they needed to leave because something was going to happen. Hernandez tried to explain that everything that was fine, but Correa appeared paranoid and continue to say something bad was going to happen repeatedly, according to the document.

While his wife was in the restroom, Hernandez tried to calm Correa down but he could not, and Hernandez tried to keep Correa from walking onto FM 14. She later heard a commotion and Hernandez called saying, "He stabbed me," the affidavit read.