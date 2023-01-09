Documents: Tyler shooting that injured 1 began with argument over blocking traffic in bank parking lot

The suspect's father drove him, Jacob Gore, back to the scene where the shooting happened, according to the arrest document.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A shooting at Texas Bank in Tyler that left one man injured last week started after the two men involved were blocking the driveway of the parking lot with their cars and got into an argument, police documents show.

Jacob Gore, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Jan. 3 shooting that injured 41-year-old Dalton Morgan, of Henderson. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Morgan was shot in the back, and the bullet was lodged inside after the shooting. Police officers interviewed him while he was in the hospital, according to the arrest affidavit.

The document said Morgan cut through the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road while leaving from work in the area of Grande Blvd. and Rhones Quarter.

As he cut through the parking lot, a man, who police later identified as Gore, pulled in front of Morgan's vehicle. Morgan described the vehicles as facing to "nose to nose," the affidavit read.

Either Morgan or Gore moved their vehicles, and an older unknown man told both of them to stop being stupid because they were blocking the driveway, according to the document.

Morgan said he pulled his vehicle over and Gore pulled up next to him. They exchanged some words and Morgan asked Gore if he had a problem, the affidavit said.

Gore took out a handgun and when Morgan saw it, he drove away. As he drove, Morgan felt like he was shot. He told police his back window and the bullet struck him in the back, according to the document.

Morgan told police he didn't know the man and he never threatened him, the affidavit explained. He gave police a description of the suspect.

Gore's father drove him back to the scene. His father also brought the gun, which given to Gore by his dad, that was used in the shooting, according to the affidavit.