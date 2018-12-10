EAST TEXAS — Things pretty much stayed dry last Friday for Under the Lights but I am not thinking we will be so lucky this week. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast, but how much will that impact our games tonight? Let's take a look!

Broadly:

On the broad scale things will be mostly cloudy and cool tonight across East Texas. The clouds are coming from a source of tropical moisture, Tropical Storm Sergio, pushing into Mexico that will keep our weather pattern rainy over the next week. This means scattered rain chances, and possibly a storm, are in the forecast for tonight. I don't think we will see many, if any, games canceled, but some could be delayed. Temps will be a little chilly, falling to the lower 70s to upper 60s at kick off and finishing the games in the mid-60s.

Under the lights forecast for 10/12/2018.

Rain:

While not every game tonight will see the rainfall, you are much better off taking the rain gear than leaving it at home. Scattered showers and storms will be around East Texas all through the afternoon and evening hours. The rain chances will be highest along the I-30 and I-20 corridors, but will still be fairly likely as far south as Jacksonville and Palestine. For those of you down in the Nacogdoches and Lufkin region you may be able to escape seeing any rainfall during tonight's games, but your chances are not zero, so I would still grab the rain gear when you head out. With rain in the forecast make sure you check the CBS 19 app before heading out!

Future skycast for 10/12/2018 at 4:15 pm.

Future skycast for 10/12/2018 at 7:15 pm.

Future skycast for 10/12/2018 at 10 pm.

Winds:

Winds will be mostly from the east to southeast at kickoff and blowing around 5 to 10 mph. This pattern will stay the same throughout the game. Winds should not be a major factor for tonight's games.

Under the lights wind forecast for 10/12/2018.

The weather won't be perfect for tonight's games, a little chilly with scattered rain chances around the region. However, just grab the rain gear, check the CBS 19 app, and get out and enjoy East Texas football! If you are one of the luckier ones, you could even make it through the entire game totally dry! Hope to see you Under the Lights!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

