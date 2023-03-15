Dog at Smith County shelter nearly euthanized gets saved by Northeast Texas rescue

Due to the length of his stay at the Smith County Animal Shelter, Stanford was scheduled to be put down.

Editor's Note: The above video aired prior to Stanford's rescue.

A dog who gave his blood to help a fellow four-legged pal but was on the brink of getting euthanized at the Smith County Animal Shelter is now safe at a Northeast Texas no-kill rescue.

Stanford, a 2.5-year-old friendly Rhodesian Ridgeback dog, had been at the Smith County shelter for four months. He is lovingly called a hero dog in honor of the kindness he showed to another canine.

"He has donated blood to the animal emergency clinic to save another life of a dog," Smith County Animal Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said.

Due to the length of his stay at the shelter, Stanford was scheduled to be put down.

Following an outpouring calls, emails, and messages, the shelter said on Facebook a rescue in Titus County, Let Love Live, has saved the sweet boy.

In addition to giving thanks to those who reached about Stanford, the shelter said there are several other dogs in need of their furever homes.

"However, I do want to mention that we do have other hero dogs in here that are just like Stanford and looking for their forever home," the Facebook post read. "You may come by our shelter at 322 E. Ferguson in Tyler and take a look at all our dogs."

Because of Stanford's blood donation, he is neutered and fully vaccinated. His vaccinations are free every year until he's 8 years old.