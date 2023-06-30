Dog dies after being dragged behind vehicle in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a dog in Crockett.
According to the Crockett Police Department, on Sunday around 8 p.m., officials were notified a vehicle headed toward the city limits was dragging a dog behind it.
Officers were able to locate the driver at the Cole Creek Apartment complex.
"Immediately upon finding the dog, officers attempted to contact a veterinarian for emergency care but a short time later the dog succumbed to its injuries," police said. "The owner of the dog was identified and questioned regarding the incident and is cooperating with investigators."
Police say the investigation is ongoing.