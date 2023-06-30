Dog dies after being dragged behind vehicle in Crockett

The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CROCKETT, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a dog in Crockett.

According to the Crockett Police Department, on Sunday around 8 p.m., officials were notified a vehicle headed toward the city limits was dragging a dog behind it.

Officers were able to locate the driver at the Cole Creek Apartment complex.

"Immediately upon finding the dog, officers attempted to contact a veterinarian for emergency care but a short time later the dog succumbed to its injuries," police said. "The owner of the dog was identified and questioned regarding the incident and is cooperating with investigators."