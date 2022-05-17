Dog found unharmed after vehicle, house fire in Gladewater

The fire was quickly brought under control and the dog was later found in a back room unharmed.

GLADEWATER, Texas — No injuries were reported following a house and vehicle fire Tuesday morning in Gladewater.

According go the Gladewater Fire Department, around 5 a.m., crews were called to the scene of a vehicle fire.

When firefighters were en route to the location, they learned the fire had spread to the nearby residence and was growing.

Upon arrival, all occupants of the house, except for a dog, were out of the residence.

