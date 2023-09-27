Dogs at Smith County Animal Shelter continue to be in need of furever homes amid overcrowding

Among those dogs is Dutchess, a 1-year-old Terrier mix, who has only been at the shelter for about a month, but she is in danger of getting euthanized shortly.

TYLER, Texas — Animals at the Smith County Animal Shelter continue to be in need of their furever homes as the facility deals with overcrowding.

Among those dogs is Dutchess, a sweet 1-year-old Terrier mix, who has only been at the shelter for about a month, but she is in danger of getting euthanized shortly because of overcrowding.

"This is a dog we feel needs to be given a voice as happy Dutchess truly loves her life," the shelter said. "We are pleading with the public to notice her! We only have a few days to show everyone her beautiful face and precious personality!"

The shelter said that she would make anyone's house into a home. She is heartworm negative and gets along with everyone, including other dogs. They added that they're not sure about cats.

According to the shelter, there are also several beautiful dogs in the shelter, including ones that have been there far too long and it's critical the dogs get into a rescue or a home.

The shelter is offering to waive adoption fees and giving the adopter a voucher to the Snippet Clinic for the rabies vaccination and sterilization on all dogs that are adopted.

"These are all good dogs that fell into the hands of an irresponsible owner who viewed them as disposable. They all deserve to have a family love on them and show them the compassion they need," the shelter said.