At least nine dogs burned inside of their cages, according to officials.

SINTON, Texas — The San Patricio Sherriff's Department announced that a fire at a home near Sinton ended up killing a lot of dogs earlier this evening.

Sherriff Oscar Rivera with San Pat said the fire killed an upward of 14 dogs at a residence on County Road 1344. Rivera said at least nine dogs burned inside of their cages inside of the home.

The San Patricio County Animal Control was able to rescue at least a dozen more animals to other shelters and a local veterinary clinic, according to officials.

"The high wind coupled with live sparking electrical wires made the job both dangerous and difficult," Rivera said.

Fire crews from Sinton, Odem, Taft and the Annaville Fire Department were called to help put the fire out.

The US Fire Marshals have been called upon to lead the investigation of the fire.

