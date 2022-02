Used books, movies and games will be offered for $1.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is set Thursday through Saturday at the Longview Public Library.

Used books, movies and games will be offered for $1 (unless marked otherwise).

All proceeds go to the Friends of the Longview Public Library and are used to fund library programs and events and improve the building.