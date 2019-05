Self-defense training and a panel talk will highlight a community outreach event focused on domestic violence this weekend.

Find Your Power is a five-hour program founded by domestic violence survivor Marisa R. Ward, who also manages And the Two Shall Be One Ministries in Longview with her husband, the Rev. Lynnshya Ward Sr.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Exhibit Building at 1123 Jaycee Drive.

