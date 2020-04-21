TYLER, Texas — While stay-at-home orders have helped to flatten the curve around the country, there is an increase in domestic violence in households.

"I think with everybody cooped up in really small spaces, people are tending to feel more overwhelmed or feel like there's more fighting or arguing," social worker Erin Young said. "As things have changed, and [we] kind of settle into this new norm that we're all in, it seems that our we've started getting a lot more calls."

As the virus continues to keep people locked in their homes for extended periods of time, more victims of domestic violence are reaching out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Some say their abusers are using the pandemic to further isolate them from friends and family.

The World Health Organization says domestic violence is the least reported human rights abuse. However, with spouses and children no longer to have work or school as a reprieve, it is harder to report abuse.

Young says no matter how hard, reporting domestic violence is essential for victims.

"The number one thing is that they need to tell someone that they trust that keeping it quiet is not usually the best solution," Young explained. "One of the best pieces of advice that we've had is just, you know, checking on kids, and just like we're checking on elderly, it's important to keep kids in mind too."

There are a number of hotlines victims can call that can reach out to if they are feeling abused. Among these are the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also text 'Love' to 22522.

If you need more immediate help, call your local law enforcement or dial 911.