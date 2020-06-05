TYLER, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has disconnected many from community resources and support systems. As the pandemic continues, people are staying home to protect themselves. For some though, having their family home together puts them at risk.

“Pretty much any victim of family violence, any type of abuse they're just kind of locked in right now,” said Lana Peacock, executive director East Texas Crisis Center. “The violence, we've heard unusual stories and very profound violence.”

To help those who are stuck at home and feel unsafe, the East Texas Crisis Center has started a telehealth service.

"We're also doing any of our support groups and literally therapy either online or by phone," Peacock said.

The center is also still sheltering East Texas survivors of family violence. It is not accepting people from out of state or other portions of Texas.

“So we’re not full,” Peacock said. “But we probably have seven women and about 11 or 12 children right now.”

Those who stay at the East Texas Crisis Center receive childcare and meals, as well as an advocate to help them get back on their feet.

“Once they’re in the shelter, it’s safety first that’s the issue that we address with safety planning, a risk assessment and really helping them,” Peacock explained. “No one has ever gotten in to the facility, the [police] response time is about two minutes.”

Then once the woman feels things are safer for her, a counselor will turn her attention toward self-sufficiency .

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the East Texas Crisis Center though. The nonprofit’s annual banquet, which a large portion of the money used to fund the nonprofit had to be cancelled.

“We are at about 70% of what we would normally raise,” said Peacock. “So it’s still below what we budgeted for the year and the funding from our special events helps us with all these shelter services.”

The center is also in need of cleaning wipes and masks. To learn more about the East Texas Crisis Center, follow this link to their website.