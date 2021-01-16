Don Juan's closed due to investigation into food born illness claims

MARSHALL, Texas — Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant, located at 2200 Victory Drive, in Marshall, has been temporarily closed due to an ongoing investigation into food born illness claims.
Multiple people have been talking about getting ill after eating at the restaurant in the past few days on social media.
According to a post from Don Juan's on their Facebook page, the eatery is working with the city's health department to investigate reports of some consumers becoming sick.
