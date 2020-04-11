Don Warren wins bid for Tyler mayor

Warren defeated Joel Rando for the mayoral title.

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler District 4 Councilman Don Warren has won the 2020 Tyler mayoral election.

A native Tylerite, Warren graduated from Tyler Legacy High School and Texas Tech University. He has been an oil and gas professional for the last 36 years. He is the owner of Lomoco, Inc., a small oil and gas asset management firm he formed in 1994.

Warren currently serves as a Board Member for the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, the Hispanic Business Alliance, Willow Brook Country Club, and is also an Auxiliary Board Member for the School of Arts and Science at The University of Texas at Tyler.

Warren says in 2008, he and his wife made some “life-changing” decisions, and realized it was time to make some professional and personal changes in their lives. The decision was made to start the journey of “giving back” to the community.

Warren says he wants to ensure Tyler remains a great place to live, work, raise a family and retire. He has developed relationships with city staff, city officials and civic leaders, and believes with good relationships and friendships comes the ability to make decisions and move the city forward.

“My continued commitment to our city [if elected mayor} is to protect our quality of life, ensure the health and safety of our residents, and look towards the future to keep all of Tyler on track for continued growth and positive economic opportunity,” said Warren. “I pledge to listen to our citizens and work to bridge divides when necessary. I believe anything is possible when we work together.”