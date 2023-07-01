Donate a backpack with school supplies to adopt dog, cat for free

The Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter, in conjunction with CASA for Kids of East Texas, is offering no cost adoptions for both dogs and cats.

TYLER, Texas — During the month of July the Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter is partnering with nonprofit CASA for Kids of East Texas to offer no cost adoptions for both dogs and cats in need of finding a home.

Individuals interested in participating only need to bring a backpack with at least 10 school supply items.

Some of the following items are eligible:

Crayola Brand Crayons 24 count

#2 Pencils, such as Ticonderoga

Glue sticks

Tissue boxes

Wide ruled spiral bound notebooks

Folders with pockets

Dry erase markers

Scotch tape

To see the full list of items you can bring, reference the school supplies list below.

All of the items will be donated to CASA for Kids of East Texas for foster children in need of necessary back-to-school supplies.

The animals will be made adoptable from the Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter. They will be already sprayed and neutered, microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations.

To view the available animals and submit your application online please visit cityoftyler.org.

Make sure to reference the identification number when applying.

The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats.