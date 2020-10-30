DONATE NOW: The Salvation Army of Tyler's annual Red Kettle campaign

The famous Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year.

TYLER, Texas — While COVID-19 has put a dent in a lot of activities, one thing it cannot affect is the giving spirit of East Texas.

That's why CBS19 has partnered with The Salvation Army of Tyler for their annual Red Kettle campaign in an effort to #RescueChristmas.

The famous Red Kettle campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year. All donations help the organization continue to get people back on their feet during tough times.

This year, donating is easier than ever.

"With more people hurting and fewer Red Kettles to help them, your generosity is needed more than ever," The Salvation of Army of Tyler's website states. "Your donation today will help Rescue Christmas for men, women, and children in East Texas."

To sign up to ring the bell in Tyler, CLICK HERE.

From all of us at CBS19 and The Salvation Army of Tyler, thank you for your compassion and for helping neighbors in need during this season!