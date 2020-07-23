DONATE: St. Paul Children’s Services seeking 1,300 pairs of shoes

The nonprofit has been hosting the shoe drive annually since 2005.

TYLER, Texas — St. Paul Children’s Services is hosting their annual back-to-school shoe drive and plans to donate 1,300 pairs of shoes to children all over East Texas.

The nonprofit has been hosting the shoe drive annually since 2005. Each year, they give students in kindergarten through 12th grade a brand new pair of shoes, socks and underwear.

Lexi Trimble, development director of St. Paul Children’s Services, says each year the number of people who take advantage of the shoe drive varies.

"These resources are needed now more than ever for these children, regardless of the start date of school,” said Trimble. “These children, you know, they need these shoes and if anything they have been limited on the resources that they've had.”

To reach their goal of 1,300 pairs of shoes, they need donations.

"We are looking for new shoes and closed-toed shoes," Trimble said. "[We need] shoes that kids can wear at school and athletic shoes.”

Monetary donations is another way to help.

"We have virtual shoe donations, which is one of the biggest ways that you can help,” said Trimble.

To make a virtual shoe donation go to St. Paul Children’s Services.

Along with shoes, St. Paul Children’s Services is providing hygiene packs to students.

“That's an added thing, due to COVID-19,” said Trimble. “We sat and just tried to talk about what something we can provide for these families and put inside these bags that the children will receive.”

Each hygiene back comes with travel-size shampoo, conditioner, body wash, a toothbrush and toothpaste. Trimble says they also need donations of these products to make sure they have enough for every child.