The Cajun Navy Supply a 501c3 nonprofit, is seeking donations and supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Donations of baby food, pet supplies, hygiene as well as hand tools, tarps, nails, and other basic supplies to help with the rebuilding process.

Drop off locations:

Community Yoga- 6421 South Broadway STE 500 Tyler, Tx 75703

Studio B (Behind Fresh)- 7054 Highlands Drive Tyler, Tx 75703

Wright Way Services- 12863 County Road 192 Tyler, Tx 75703

Lindale Fire Department- 208 E Hubbard Street Lindale, Tx 75771

For more information on the organization check out their website cajunnavysupply.org.

