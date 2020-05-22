TYLER, Texas — One part of the East Texas healthcare pipeline is struggling right now.

According to Carter BloodCare, the community’s blood inventory is in a critical shortage. There is less than one-day’s supply and no available support to bring in blood from other community blood centers, due to a nationwide shortage. Carter BloodCare depends on blood drives to collect the majority of their donations. During a time when businesses, colleges and churches are closed or have limited operating hours, donations are harder to come by. All blood donors are needed now (especially Rh- blood types and O+ blood types).

Clinton McCoy, Carter BloodCare East Texas Director of Operations, says they aim to collect around 250 donations per day. But right now, with social distancing in place and businesses closures, they are struggling to meet that need. Carter BloodCare depends on blood drives to collect the majority of their donations. During a time when businesses, colleges and churches are closed or have limited operating hours, donations are harder to come by.

“The traditional method for blood donations was you go to where the donors are," McCoy said. "And so high schools, churches, colleges, large businesses, all those places that we used to be able to go to and see a lot of people in a short amount of time, that's changed. And we've also instituted social distancing rules, we've limited the capacity of our blood drives in order to make sure we're able to space donors out appropriately and putting in extra cleaning measures in between each donor."

There are four main blood types:

A ( A+ , A- ): 34% of people are A+, making it the second most common blood type. A+ platelets are always high in demand for patients undergoing chemotherapy. A- blood is typically transfused quickly because of the community’s need, so it’s constantly in demand. Only one in 16 people have A- blood.

34% of people are A+, making it the second most common blood type. A+ platelets are always high in demand for patients undergoing chemotherapy. A- blood is typically transfused quickly because of the community’s need, so it’s constantly in demand. Only one in 16 people have A- blood. B ( B+ , B- ): Only one in every 12 people of the population has B+ blood. B+ blood is always in high demand and can help patients with many medical and surgical conditions. B- is only found in one in every 61 people, making it extremely rare. Every two seconds, someone needs blood, so B- is in high demand constantly.

Only one in every 12 people of the population has B+ blood. B+ blood is always in high demand and can help patients with many medical and surgical conditions. B- is only found in one in every 61 people, making it extremely rare. Every two seconds, someone needs blood, so B- is in high demand constantly. O ( O+ , O- ): 38% of people are O+, making it the most common blood type. O+ red blood cells can be transfused to any positive blood types, so it’s still one of the most in-demand blood types. The “universal red cell donor,” the O- blood type occurs in one of every 15 people and is the only blood type that is able to give red cells to all other blood types.

38% of people are O+, making it the most common blood type. O+ red blood cells can be transfused to any positive blood types, so it’s still one of the most in-demand blood types. The “universal red cell donor,” the O- blood type occurs in one of every 15 people and is the only blood type that is able to give red cells to all other blood types. AB (AB+, AB-): Only one in every 29 people in the population have AB+ blood. AB+ is the universal recipient and the universal plasma donor, making it a very important blood type. AB- only found in one of every 167 people, making it the rarest blood type. AB- patients can receive red blood cells from all negative blood types.

Blood type is determined by the presence or absence of certain antigens on the surface of red blood cells, according to Carter BloodCare. Individuals are also typed as either Rh+ or Rh- depending on the presence or absence of the most important red cell anitgen in the Rh blood group.

All donors must present a valid photo ID at the time of donation. IDs must be issued by the state, a school or via the U.S. government (passport, military ID, green card or work visa).

You must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in "good general health." Sixteen-year-olds must have written parental consent. There is no upper age limit.

Carter BloodCare recommends eating a low-fat meal two to four hours before donating blood. Potential donors should drink a lot of water or juice before and after donating. Please avoid alcoholic beverages 12 hours before and after donating.

You are also asked to refrain from strenuous activity for 12 hours after donating.

For more information on donation procedures, visit Carter BloodCare's FAQs section on their website.

McCoy is encouraging people to go to Carter BloodCare donation centers to help with the large blood shortage. Donors can schedule an appointment online at the Carter BloodCare website.