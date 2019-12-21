TYLER, Texas — 'Tis the season for merry and cheer. However, for many, this time of year can also bring about a ton of stress and in some cases, anxiety.

"I think that we all have this really perfect picture of Christmas in our heads, and probably most of us would be lying if we said we didn't put pressure on ourselves to try and achieve that," Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Clinical Psychologist at UT Health Northeast said.

The perfect gifts, perfect decorations or the perfect Christmas menu are just a few things people tend to stress over during the holidays.

"We put a lot of pressure on ourselves during the holidays to do everything, to be everywhere," said Simmons. "On top of that, we put a lot of different people and personalities together for long periods of time, and that within itself can be stressful."

She says the holidays can weigh down adults and children alike, and it is not uncommon for anxiety levels to peak as the jingle bells ring.

"One of the biggest ways to at least minimize stress is to make a plan and stick to it as much as possible, and that can apply to a lot of different areas."

This includes gift-giving and holiday spending. Dr. Simmons recommends making a budget beforehand and sticking to it when purchasing gifts and holiday essentials.

"Get creative," she said. "Think about donating to a charity in someone’s name, making homemade gifts or maybe instituting a family gift exchange so you’re not trying to buy gifts for everyone. I’ve even heard of families trying the idea of limiting the number of gifts each person gets."

For example, limiting each person to four gifts; something wanted, something needed, something to wear and something to read.

If it isn't gifts you are stressing over, Dr. Simmons has other tips to offer to help manage stress over the next few weeks.

"It's my personal belief that boredom breeds conflict, so maybe have some ideas in the back of your head that you and your family can do together. I think also during this season, it’s really important to pick your battles. When you put a lot of people together, you get a lot of opinions, especially just in the day and age that we’re living in."

She also suggests learning to say 'no'.

"Give yourself permission to decline invitations, maybe only stay at things for a short amount of time or contribute in a smaller way and don't be afraid to ask for help from other people."

Kids might also experience some stress during the holidays. Dr. Simmons says it is important to remember that kids thrive on consistency and routine.

"I would say as much as possible try to keep them on their same routine," she said. "Go to bed at the same time, waking up at the same time, having meals at somewhat predictable hours, things like that, and again, maybe having some ideas for things that they can do built in."

And when it comes to eating during the holidays, Dr. Simmons says be sure to not overeating or indulge in unhealthy habits due to stress or anxiety.

"We know that overeating can increase our feelings of stress and guilt. Sometimes, people can rely on some not-so-healthy adaptive skills to get through the holidays. Maybe think about the situations that you’re in that make you feel like you want to use those coping skills, whether that be drinking more than you normally would or something else, and be proactive in those situations."

Another thing she recommends is intentional self-care during the holidays and afterwards. Examples are meditation, reading, talking a walk, and of course, resting.

"Really schedule some time in to decompress," said Simmons. "Don’t worry about taking all the decorations down right away. Don’t worry about getting everything put away. Just take some time to enjoy yourself, enjoy your family and take a deep breath.”