TEXAS, USA — It can be difficult to determine whether you’re looking at hogweed, hemlock or parsnip, but all of these plants have several things in common.

Contact may cause unpleasant, potentially deadly, reactions.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service want to help you identify and differentiate these plants so you can keep your distance as needed. Most of these plants are invasive and easily grow in ditches and disturbed soils across the country.

Get familiar with these species to stay safe:

GIANT HOGWEED (Not reported in Texas)

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/debs-eye/Creative Commons.

Giant hogweed is native to Asia, but invasive in North America. Contact with giant hogweed may cause severe irritation to the skin and eyes, blistering rashes, permanent scarring and even blindness. This plant earns the title of giant, regularly reaching heights of more than six feet and sometimes reaching up to 18 feet. Stems are thick and hollow with ridges and purple spots.

POISON HEMLOCK (Reported in Texas)

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/Djtanng/Creative Commons

Poison hemlock is native to Europe, Africa and Asia, but invasive in North America. All parts of this plant are highly poisonous to people and animals. Ingestion of even small amounts may result in death. This plant typically measures three to eight feet tall and has stems that are hairless and hollow with ridges and purple spots.

SPOTTED WATER HEMLOCK (Reported in Texas)

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/Suzanne Cadwell/Creative Commons

Spotted water hemlock is widespread and native to North America. Water hemlock is often called the most deadly plant in North America. All parts of this plant are highly toxic to people and animals. Ingestion may cause abdominal pain, convulsions, delirium, nausea, seizures and vomiting - often resulting in death. This plant typically measures three to six feet tall and has stems that are smooth and hollow. Stems may vary in color and pattern, from solid green or purple to green with purple spots or stripes.

COW PARSNIP (Not reported in Texas)

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/James Gaither/Creative Commons

Cow parsnip is native to North America. It is listed as endangered in Kentucky and a species of special concern in Tennessee. Contact with cow parsnip may cause skin irritation, blistering rashes and skin discoloration. This plant can measure four to ten feet tall and has stems that are fuzzy and grooved.

WILD PARSNIP (Reported in Texas)

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Sevice/Joshua Mayer/Creative Commons

Wild parsnip is native to Asia and Europe, but invasive in North America. Yellow flowers help differentiate this species, but the effects are similar. Contact with wild parsnip may cause skin irritation, blistering rashes and skin discoloration. This plant typically measures two to five feet tall and has stems that are hairless and grooved.

QUEEN ANNE'S LACE (Reported in Texas)

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/Joshua Mayer/Creative Commons

Queen Anne’s lace is native to Asia and Europe, but invasive in North America. If you have sensitive skin, contact with Queen Anne’s lace may cause skin irritation. Others may not experience any negative interactions. Before you consider handling this plant, make sure you're positive that it's not one of the similar-looking species listed above. This plant typically measures one to two feet tall and sometimes has a small reddish flower in the center. Stems are fuzzy with small grooves.