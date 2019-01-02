HAWKINS, Texas — While many students are taking in their first few weeks on campus at Jarvis Christian College (JCC) for the spring semester, that isn’t the case for Jada Williams.

“I was stepping out of the shower, I grabbed my towel, I stepped out with my left foot and as soon as I stepped out, my whole left side fell through the floor,” said Williams.

Dapril Green-Johnson

The former Jarvis Christian College student tells CBS19 that a hole large enough to swallow one of her legs formed in her bathroom floor inside the Sebetha Jenkins Living and Learning Center (LLC) building on campus.

She says, her left leg, up to her buttocks was inside the hole and resulted in a large bruise on her left thigh.

Dapril Green-Johnson

“It was so deep, that I pierced the ceiling of the girls’ [dorm] below us on the second floor,” she added.

Dapril Green-Johnson

Following the incident, Williams’ mother, Dapril Green-Johnson, voiced her frustration with the college’s response to the incident.

She took to Facebook to describe what she says are “deplorable” living conditions inside her daughter’s dorm room.

“Posting on Facebook was a desperate outcry to me, when this could have been resolved way before,” said Dapril. “The administration shuts you down and don't hold up to their promises.”

In a statement posted online and sent to the CBS19 team, the school had this to say:

Last week, one of our students at Jarvis Christian College had a regrettable experience in her private suite in the Living and Learning Center (LLC). Since the facts surrounding this incident have been distorted and taken out of context, the College has decided to provide clarity.

That clarity came from Eric Stringfellow, the Director of Communication for JCC.

“This was a situation where we had a water leak,” Stringfellow said. “We didn’t know about water seeping underneath the floor and the floor became compromised when she stepped out of the shower.”

In an interview with CBS19, he also noted:

No malice was intended. We moved her and her roommate out of the room as soon as we found out about this. We engaged both of their parents. Of course, we apologized to everybody. We thought that we had a conversation where were communicating in good faith and we worked this out and we found out on Friday that we weren’t operating in good faith. When people go public with stuff, it changes the way that we have to approach it for legal reasons and all kind of other stuff.

As for Dapril, she just hopes that attention is drawn to the issue and that the problems inside the dorm rooms can be solved for future students.

The remainder of Jarvis Christian College’s statement is below:

On Sunday, January 20th, a student stepped out of the shower in her private suite, and her foot went through a hole in the bathroom floor. To ensure their immediate safety, the student and her roommate were moved to another room in the LLC. Student Services' staff offered to call EMS for the student.

We regret this incident and we apologize to the student and her family.

Jarvis discovered that the floor had been compromised by water flowing from the shower. The showers in the LLC are compliant with the American with Disabilities Act; therefore, the lip on the shower is smaller. Apparently, this allowed water to escape from the shower. The dorm room has been repaired.

Student Services and Physical Plant staff have assessed rooms in the LLC, and they will continue the assessment until all rooms have been inspected. Specifically, we are insuring that the same shower issue does not exist in other rooms. If any problems are found, they will be fixed immediately. An architect and an environmental technician/project manager were also engaged to inspect the residence hall. We are working expeditiously to correct any issues that may exist in the residence halls and all other buildings on the campus.

While we are still striving for perfection, we are attentive to the needs of our students. We have and will continue to encourage our students to keep us abreast of all situations with which they are confronted, whether they are good or bad, and we will respond accordingly.