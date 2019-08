LUFKIN, Texas — A power outage is affecting several customers in the area of the North Brentwood substation in Lufkin.

According to the city, a downed power line on Tulane Drive near Kids Academy is the cause of the outage. The city does not the reason for the downed line.

Oncor is working to restore power to the customers affected, although the city did not say when power will be restored.

You can monitor the outage through the Oncor outage map.