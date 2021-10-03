Downtown Live returning to Longview in May

According to Longview Main Street, the first Downtown Live of 2021 will take place May 7 at Heritage Plaza, located at 219 E. Methvin St.

Downtown Live, Longview's weekly Friday night celebration, is returning to the city in May

According to Longview Main Street, the first Downtown Live of 2021 will take place May 7 at Heritage Plaza, located at 219 E. Methvin St. This will be the first event for the series since it was canceled in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

"It's a great place to meet up with friends and family after work – all ages are welcome," the city's website states. "Grab dinner from one of our food trucks, cold beverages are available for purchase and check out the variety of vendors that set up around the plaza. Bring a lawn chair, bring some friends and be prepared for a great time!"