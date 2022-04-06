Spring edition of Downtown Live returns to Longview

"It’s an event that the city loves and we love putting it on for the city.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — The spring concert series made a return Friday, April 1st after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The concert series is celebrating its 10th annual Downtown Live series in Longview.

“It was never a question of whether or not we were going to bring back downtown live,” said Nicolas Mayfield, Organizer for Downtown live Longview. “It's been going on for about 10 years now and it’s an event that the city loves and we love putting it on for the city.”

An event that gives local artists, sponsors, vendors, and businesses an opportunity to showcase their talent and serve the community.

“Local business is kind of the life line of what is Longview,” John Ojlesbee, Owner of Oil Horse Brewing Company said. “Even from the oil and gas industry the businesses in that area are homegrown to who we are and supporting those local businesses is what makes the community thrive.”

This year's theme for Downtown Live is all about the 80s, which means some of the local artists will perform 80s pop and rock and roll.

“This year we’re doing an 80s theme, last year we had a 70s flyer so we decided to roll with an 80s flyer and have an 80s theme,” Mayfield said. “We have some good rock and roll bands that’s coming to push that theme forward.”

With around 30 vendors participating in this year’s concert series, you can still sign up to be a vendor for the upcoming dates of Downtown Live. To sign up click here.

The spring edition of Downtown Live will continue every Friday until May 27th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza.