Downtown Longview businesses work to get through pandemic struggles

LONGVIEW, Texas — A downtown Longview restaurant posted a plea on Facebook Tuesday, asking locals to spread the word and support them through financial struggles brought on by the coronavirus shut down — and they are not alone among local businesses that have taken a hit.

“I do realize that my business is not the only one going through a hard time, which is why I waited so long to make this post,” Backstreet Bar & Grill Owner Rhonda Fulton said in the post. “I don’t want to be another fatality in the ugliness that is going on in the world right now. I have put my heart in Backstreet and I will continue to do so but I can’t make it with the way things have been.”