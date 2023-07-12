2 downtown Longview intersections to become 4-way stops

A test completed in April, in which the signals were removed and temporary stop signs were added showed the use of four-way stops was sufficient, the city said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview will be removing all signal equipment at two intersections on Whaley Street starting Thursday to make them both permanent four-way stops.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Longview, a recent traffic signal warrant analysis identified the signals where Whaley Street intersects with Fredonia and Center Streets were not needed based on nine factors that were examined.

A test completed in April, in which the signals were removed and temporary stop signs were added, showed the use of four-way stops was sufficient for traffic safety, the city of Longview said.