Downtown Tyler hosts two protests for separate causes

One group was protesting ICE and alleged forced sterilizations of detainees. The other was calling for a return of Judeo-Christian values in America.

TYLER, Texas — Two different protests took place in Downtown Tyler Saturday for two very different causes.

About two dozen people planned to demonstrate to urge lawmaker to abolish Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Tyler Russell organized the protest after learning that ICE was allegedly forcibly sterilizing detainees.

"There have been multiple allegations about ICE either forcibly sterilizing women, or not providing them with sufficient information," Russell said. "It's a moral thing that you know, this is not right at all because, you know, every, every human has rights."

The other group protesting at the Square was part of movement called The Return. According to its website the Return is "a movement, an appointed time, and a specific day set apart for one purpose – the return to God by coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity in prayer, and repentance."