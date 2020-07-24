Dozens of Trane employees voice concerns over reported COVID-19 cases

"The increase and weeks of in-week overtime and Saturday's, our people are saying hey I'm tired."

TYLER, Texas — Employees from the Trane facility in Tyler are expressing their concerns over the reported cases of COVID-19.

Dozens of workers gathered Thursday outside the facility on Troup Highway to demonstrate their concerns, not as a protest, but as an "informational picket."

The workers say they just want to be heard.

According to employees, there have been 35 cases of COVID-19. However, in June, Trane reported five cases of COVID-19.

Trane employees have been essential workers since the beginning of the pandemic in the US, and they say they are being overworked.

They say mandatory overtime is around 10-12 hours a day and feel mentally and physically exhausted.

"Even though Trane has implemented the free check-in screening. Even though they have mandatory face masks and social distancing. The increase and weeks of in-week overtime and Saturday's, our people are saying 'hey I'm tired.'"

The following is a statement from the Trane facility in Tyler:

"We are following a strict COVID-19 response program at Trane with comprehensive safety measures to protect our employees, based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and state and local authorities. The employees who have reported to us that they tested positive contracted the virus in the community not at the workplace. While this pandemic is understandably causing a lot of concern for everyone, the vast majority of our employees have expressed that they are pleased with the measures we are taking to keep everyone safe, and are glad they are able to continue working and meeting our customers' critical needs."

As of now, there are no plans for a future demonstration but employees say they aren't against the idea.

About Trane:

Trane has operated a plant in Tyler since 1982. The company manufactures AC and heating units and employees almost 2,000 people.

According to Trane, over 1 million air conditioners and heat pumps produces each year for TRANE and American Standard brands. $152,000+ has been saved each year in electricity costs, due to retrofitted light fixtures as part of office and showroom renovations. The company also reports 27% reduction in processed water and 16% reduction in total water usage.

In addition, Trane leaders present grants to charitable foundation to further children's education, workforce development, and economic mobility in Tyler.